Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Hits $85.34 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $85.34 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
