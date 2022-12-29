VRES (VRS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,163.73

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. VRES has a total market cap of $485.09 million and approximately $4,163.73 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035692 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00226396 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024414 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.31483471 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $502.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

