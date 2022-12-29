Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $2.73 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $74.20 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00016422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037466 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018932 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00226992 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.69111335 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $7,666,349.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.