W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

