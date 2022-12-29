W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $557.06 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

