Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Reaches $34.51 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.51 million and $4.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

