Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Reduced by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.15. 1,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

