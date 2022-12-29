WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $100.51 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $100.51 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,328,410,783 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

