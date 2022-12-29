WAXE (WAXE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $43.11 or 0.00259641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $143,293.48 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

