Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,650. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

