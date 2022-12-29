Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.28. 88,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,641. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

