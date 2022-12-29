Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.41. 37,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.