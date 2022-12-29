West Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,548,000 after buying an additional 488,965 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,539,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,885,000 after purchasing an additional 67,678 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $89.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05.

