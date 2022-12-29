West Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82.

