West Wealth Group LLC Purchases 6,370 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for about 1.4% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of ESGE stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.40.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
