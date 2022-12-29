West Wealth Group LLC Purchases 6,370 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for about 1.4% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.