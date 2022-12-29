West Wealth Group LLC Sells 34,038 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $161,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.