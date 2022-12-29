West Wealth Group LLC Sells 34,038 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $161,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

