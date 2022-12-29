West Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.8% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $47,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,417 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

