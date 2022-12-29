Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE WIA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 99,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $13.30.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
