Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WIA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 99,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

