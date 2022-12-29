Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $31.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 72,377 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,625. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

