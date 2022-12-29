Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $212.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

