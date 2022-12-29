Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,658 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $40,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

