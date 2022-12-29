Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $21.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,659,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $136.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

