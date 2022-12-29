Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 366 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IWO opened at $209.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.34. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $298.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

