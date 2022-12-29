Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.45

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.45 and traded as high as $57.75. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 6,591 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $356.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.89 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.