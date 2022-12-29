Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 23,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.24 million and a P/E ratio of -26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65.

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

