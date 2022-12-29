Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,010,529 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.
Wipro Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 31.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 48.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
