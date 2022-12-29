Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,010,529 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 31.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 48.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.