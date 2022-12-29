WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 276,166 shares.The stock last traded at $61.91 and had previously closed at $61.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

