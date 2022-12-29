WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,047 shares.The stock last traded at $41.64 and had previously closed at $40.99.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPS. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $20,972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 123.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 921,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,596,000 after acquiring an additional 509,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 206.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 111,186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 91,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,436,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,628,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

