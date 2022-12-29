WOO Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $148.95 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $148.95 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,623,371 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

