WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0438

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. WOW-token has a market cap of $438.36 million and approximately $4.42 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.68 or 0.01490356 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007525 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017562 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032724 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.54 or 0.01713057 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000949 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04376443 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

