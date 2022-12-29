Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0248 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $42.58 million and $20,059.92 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,071,839,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,650,097 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,071,785,949 with 1,714,866,393 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02479492 USD and is down -11.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38,177.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

