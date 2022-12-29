XRP Trading Down 1.7% This Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $17.28 billion and approximately $892.63 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007644 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $865.56 or 0.05201278 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00498408 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
