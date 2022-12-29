Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 7.8%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 1,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 240,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yalla Group by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Yalla Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

