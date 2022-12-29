YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Stock Price Up 74.4%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) rose 74.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 8,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 11,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

YaSheng Group Stock Down 24.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

