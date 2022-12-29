Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,002 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Yum China by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 41.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 1.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum China Trading Down 1.7 %

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

