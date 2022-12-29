Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $38.25 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $612.87 million and approximately $37.74 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $38.25 or 0.00229878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053532 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,023,381 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

