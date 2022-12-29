ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $331,766.04 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $331,766.04 and $15.90 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00229006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00071673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.