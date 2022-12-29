Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as low as C$2.08. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 8,215 shares.

Zentek Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.05 million and a PE ratio of -23.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

