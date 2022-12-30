10,052 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

