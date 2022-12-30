1,453 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in New Relic by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 72,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121. Insiders own 21.00% of the company's stock.

NEWR stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

