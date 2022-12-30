17,303 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,449. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

