180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the November 30th total of 874,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 590,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of 180 Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNF. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,603,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %

180 Life Sciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,687. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $81.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About 180 Life Sciences

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Featured Stories

