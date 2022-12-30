1inch Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.04 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $296.24 million and $16.04 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002294 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002386 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.77 or 0.05159256 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00461781 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.20 or 0.29549248 BTC.
1inch Network Token Profile
1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 780,886,281 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.
1inch Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
