28,123 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,453 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 238,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

