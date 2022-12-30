3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the November 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

3DX Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS DDDX traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. 3DX Industries has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

