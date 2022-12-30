3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

3i Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of 3i Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 2,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.