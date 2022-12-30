3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
3i Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of 3i Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 2,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $20.23.
About 3i Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3i Group (TGOPF)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.