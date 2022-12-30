3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 261.2% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 9.6% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in 3M by 35.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in 3M by 20.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M Stock Up 1.9 %

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.