3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 261.2% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 9.6% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in 3M by 35.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in 3M by 20.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.
Shares of 3M stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
