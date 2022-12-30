753 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 24.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $1,908,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.82 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

