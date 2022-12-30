7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Stock Performance

VIIAW remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,324. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,657 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

