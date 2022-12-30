927 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in McKesson by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $375.12 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $237.61 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.91 and a 200 day moving average of $355.43.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
